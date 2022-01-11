Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading 15.6% Higher

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 22,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 573,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

