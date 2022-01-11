TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$69.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 178,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,314. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $210,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,720,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.