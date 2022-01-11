Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 39,518 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $93,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 129,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

