Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 653,574 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,574 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $178,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $685 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

