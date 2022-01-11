Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $109,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $465.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $437.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.