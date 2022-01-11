Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $284.55 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $284,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average of $345.73. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

