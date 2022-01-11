Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 39,271 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $172,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,058.12 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.43, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $862.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

