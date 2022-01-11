Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 48,378 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $63,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

NYSE:DHR opened at $305.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

