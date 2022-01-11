Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 245,155 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

