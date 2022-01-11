Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,791 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $387.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

