Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 49,405 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,405 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $139,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

