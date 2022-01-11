Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.9%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.45 and last traded at $71.62. 2,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 822,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

