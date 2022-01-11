The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

