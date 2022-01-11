Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $149.42 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $149,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 297,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,375,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 283,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.70. 28,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,092. The stock has a market cap of $354.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

