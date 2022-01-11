Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,942 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $106,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. 131,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,859,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

