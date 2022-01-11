Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Raised to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWMIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.