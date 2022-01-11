Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TORXF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,226. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

