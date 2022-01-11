Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.87

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 45818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 626,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

