Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 4.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,294. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $85.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.