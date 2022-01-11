Truist Securities Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $30.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

