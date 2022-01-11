United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 4.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.56. 172,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,907,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.
In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United States Steel (NYSE:X)
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.