United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 4.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.56. 172,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,907,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

