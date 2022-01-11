Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 47,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,167,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.
The stock has a market cap of $999.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 2.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 828,431 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
