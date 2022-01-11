Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 47,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,167,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $999.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 828,431 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

