Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

