Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168,059 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $428.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

