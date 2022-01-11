Veil Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $418.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.82 or 0.99987963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00342735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.18 or 0.00446858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00132869 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

