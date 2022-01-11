Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 4,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 714,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

