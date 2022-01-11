Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.64 and last traded at $102.70. 183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 111,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Veritiv by 111.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

