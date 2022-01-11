View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Down 3.8%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,136,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.
View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
