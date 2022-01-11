View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Down 3.8%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,136,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after buying an additional 5,609,192 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $16,229,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in View by 22.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 1,443,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in View by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

