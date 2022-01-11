WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

NYSE:SHW opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.