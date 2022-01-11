Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Up 10.4%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 3,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

