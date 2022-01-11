Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. 61,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.