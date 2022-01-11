XMON (XMON) Price Hits $80,013.02 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $80,013.02 or 1.86589373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $119.61 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

