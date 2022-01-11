Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yellow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter worth about $5,765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 406,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 402,518 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

