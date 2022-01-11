Yield Guild Games Trading Down 16.6% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00010360 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $363.64 million and approximately $61.21 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

