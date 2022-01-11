Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWLT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,815. Owlet has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

