Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

CBU traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. 2,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

