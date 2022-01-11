Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
