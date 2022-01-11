Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $433,504.50 and approximately $16,012.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00079951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.09 or 0.07541019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.88 or 0.99543889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.