ZKSwap Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $57.05 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.