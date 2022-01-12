$0.32 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $399.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.24. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

