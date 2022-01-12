$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.71. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

