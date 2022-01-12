$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $444.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.