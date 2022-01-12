$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $444.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.