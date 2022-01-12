311,697 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $3,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BW. B. Riley upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.