Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $63.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,106,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

