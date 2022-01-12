Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.25 ($27.56).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

AIXA stock opened at €19.37 ($22.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €13.77 ($15.65) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($30.23).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

