Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Cap of $109,064.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Akroma has a total market cap of $109,064.00 and $106.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

