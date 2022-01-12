Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $247.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $252.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.