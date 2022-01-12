Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Shares Up 2.1%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Almirall alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.