Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 320,507 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.