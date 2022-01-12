Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) shares rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 84,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 88,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$38.01 million and a PE ratio of -18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.